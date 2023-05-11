Millionaires always remained near the top of the League this semester, despite having more than two games pending. This Wednesday he caught up with the calendar, went from less to more and beat Alianza Petrolera well, 3-1, in another inspired night for Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas.

(Also: The nice gesture of the Millionaires squad with a fan who will have his euthanasia).

Vargas, who had already been the figure of the Bogota classic over the weekend, responded in his main role, that of defense, and he became a surprise hero with a double to leave Millos as the only leader of the championship, with 36 points.

The bet of Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach, is to ensure that his team is seeded in the semifinal home runs and that is why nothing was saved: he sent the best available team to the field, to avoid scares like the one eight days ago against Envigado, in which the alternate payroll passed jobs.

That starting team had a confirmed loss for a while, that of Óscar Cortés, called up to the Colombia U-20 National Team. But in the warm-up he lost another important piece, one in which Gamero blindly trusts: goalkeeper Álvaro Montero had a back problem in the warm-up and had to leave the formation. Juan Moreno took his place.

⏱ 90′ THREE GOALS AND THREE BLUE POINTS TO PLACE US AT THE HIGHEST! ⚽️⚽️⚽️🔵🔵🔵🔥🔥🔥 GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/auJwAHcInf – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 11, 2023

Without explosive men on the wings, Gamero bet on the formula of two attackers and two creatives to try to break the defense of an opponent who played very well from the start, who tried to counteract the blue attacks and who even tried his hand at Moreno , which responded well.

The inspired night of Juan Pablo Vargas

However, Millonarios found the goal in a set play, after 30 minutes. Daniel Cataño threatened to take a free kick from the side to look for a friendly head and what he ended up doing was sending it to ground level so that Juan Pablo Vargas surprised with his left foot and scored 1-0.

The joy did not last long for Millionaires. A couple of minutes later, Judge Diego Ulloa sanctioned a penalty for Jorge Arias stomping on Santiago Orozco, a play that did not even have to be reviewed in the VAR. Steven Rodríguez tricked Moreno and scored 1-1 at 34.

Starting at 1-1, Millonarios tried to overwhelm Alianza and gradually subdued him. He had to wait the rest of the first stage and 20 seconds of the second to convert that dominance into a goal, when Alianza had already lost its goalkeeper, José Luis Chunga, due to injury.

Leonardo Castro celebrates the 2-1 partial for Millonarios. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Alianza ran out of air and Millonarios found the third. He could have scored a couple more. The hero of the night was Vargas, who, after taking a corner kick from Cataño, made it 3-1, at minute 39 of the second half.

The auction of the match, in which Alianza was able to discount and Vargas took it out of line, served for Cataño and Elvis Perlaza to erase yellow and for Gamero to give minutes to important pieces of the alternate team. Millionaires finally caught up and confirmed himself as leader.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

More sports news