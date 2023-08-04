Friday, August 4, 2023
Millionaires wins in Spain and unleashes a hurricane of memes

August 4, 2023
Millionaires wins in Spain and unleashes a hurricane of memes

Millionaires Memes.

Millionaires Memes.

Humor on social networks with the victory of the ambassador team.

With goals from Beckham David Castro and Daniel Cataño, Millionaires beat Real Zaragoza 1-2 and kept the Carlos Lapetra Memorial trophy.

The bad news for the Colombian champion, who played with an alternate roster, was a new injury, this time, that of central defender Álex Moreno Paz. The Blues will play on Monday against Tolima at El Campín.

On social networks there was a lot of humor due to the victory of the Colombian team over the Spanish team.

the memes

