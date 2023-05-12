Elite Promotions Group announces that it will host The Chicago Nations Cup, a world-class pre-season game between the Crystal Palace FC of the Premier League and Millonarios FC of the First Division of Colombian Soccer. The match will take place at the Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview on Wednesday 26 July 2023.

The Chicago Nations Cup will mark the return of international soccer to Chicago, as it has had games over the years with clubs such as Manchester United, El Salvador, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Great international friendly

The match will be played at Seat Geek Stadium, former home of MLS’s Chicago Fire and current home of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars. The ticket sales date for the match will be announced next week.

Michael Libber, Co-Founder of Elite Promotions Group, said: “The Elite Promotions Group team is delighted to bring such prestigious clubs from both the English Premier League and the Colombian Category Primera A. The Seatgeek Stadium is an iconic venue with an incredible atmosphere and the match itself will be a great spectacle for both the fans of the teams and football fans in general.”

Competing in what is considered the best league in the world, London-based Crystal Palace are currently 12th in the English Premier League and the Eagles will enter their 11th consecutive season in the top flight of English football next season.

The club is currently led by former England men’s national team coach Roy Hodgson, and his team is studded with international stars including US men’s national team player Chris Richards, England international Marc Guehi, the Ghanaians Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, and Dane Joachim Andersen.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to be returning to the US for the first time since 2016. We have so many loyal fans in the US who visit us regularly in London, and even more who get up early every weekend to watch NBC, so that it will be fantastic to play against all of them and against such strong opposition this July”.



This match will be like the first leg of Crystal Palace’s pre-season tour. His second game will take place on July 30 in Detroit. The Chicago Nations Cup will also be a mid-season international match for Millonarios.

Enrique Camacho, president of Millonarios, said: “For Millonarios FC it is an honor to continue representing Colombian soccer in the world and even more so in a match of this level and with a great rival like Crystal Palace of the Premier League. We will have the opportunity to meet again with the large number of blue fans who live in the United States, since every time we play there we receive great support”.

