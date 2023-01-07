Millionaires will have their ‘ambassador night’: this is how they will present their teams

millionaires will hold an official presentation ceremony for their teams, both male and female, in the style of what several clubs on the continent do. The ceremony will be on January 22.

The Blues await confirmation from Dimayor regarding the 2023-I League calendar and, before that, they will have two friendly matches in the United States: on January 11 they will play against Hertha Berlin in Kissimee, Florida (7 pm). , and three days later they will face River Plate in Fort Lauderdale (7:30 pm).

Now, the club officially announces that it will organize the Ambassador Night, in which he will face Quito University Sports League. The match will be at the El Campín stadium on January 22.

This will be the Ambassador Night

In that act, Millonarios will present his new main outfit, replacing the one he used in the last year and a half. It will also show the teams with which it will face the men’s tournament and the women’s League.

As for the professional men’s squad, Millonarios already has Leonardo Castro, champion and scorer of the 2022-II League with Deportivo Pereira, confirmed as a reinforcement.

In addition, the attacker Fernando Uribe and the midfielder Daniel Giraldo return to the club, after passing through Junior de Barranquilla. The Venezuelan Richard Celis and José Cuenú left the team. The move of Carlos Andrés Gómez to Real Salt Lake, of the MLS, is about to be confirmed.

