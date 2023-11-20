Home page World

The 26-year-old is already the mother of 22 children, 21 of whom come from surrogate mothers. The family’s happiness didn’t last two years – now the father is behind bars.

Munich – Kristina Öztürk gave birth to her first child in 2014. In 2023 she has 22. All other children were born through surrogacy. Kristina was already in the news when she had “only” 11 children. She has now doubled that number.

20 of their children were born in the same year. Now her husband is in prison. The 26-year-old doesn’t have to cope with the group of children alone.

Kristina is married to the 58-year-old Turkish businessman and multimillionaire Galip Öztürk. Financial worries are foreign to the couple. Since 2020, they have spent around 160,000 euros on surrogacy. They spend around 77,000 euros a year on child care The Sun reported.

16 caregivers are part of her household. A psychologist is also responsible for the well-being of the family and the team. Nevertheless, the young mother is actively involved in her children’s lives. She emphasizes that she has a similar family life to many other women, only the number of children is unusual. She presents her family in a video on Instagram.

20 children in one year thanks to surrogacy

In the interview with Closer the mother describes her family plans, which already existed before she married Öztürk: “I always wanted a big family. I love the thought that my children are the same age and are growing up together.” She gave birth to her first daughter herself, but not her other children: “I enjoyed the pregnancy with Victoria, but I know that there is more to being a mother than carrying the baby to term. So I didn’t feel like I was missing out.”

Kristina’s egg and Galip’s sperm were used to fertilize the surrogate mothers. This means that their children are genetically related to both parents. In order to maintain a distance between the families, the couple had no direct contact with the surrogate mothers. Kristina reported to The Sun, that one of the surrogate mothers had difficulty separating from the child. However, based on the previously signed contracts, the child was ultimately handed over to the couple.

Hope for 100 children destroyed – father behind bars

“I’m not sure we’ll be the biggest family in the world, but we plan to be the happiest,” Kristina said in 2021 interview with The Sun. On social media, the couple toyed with the idea of ​​one day having 100 children. The mother does not even rule out another pregnancy of her own. But this wish remains unfulfilled, at least for the time being.

In May 2022, her husband Galip was arrested on money laundering and document falsification charges. Öztürk already had a court case in 2013. He was sentenced to prison for inciting murder in 1996. He then fled to Georgia. Despite the extensive team that supports Kristina in raising her children, the young mother feels her husband’s absence. On their Instagram channel she expresses her gratitude for the support of her followers.

