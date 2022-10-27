Thursday, October 27, 2022
Millionaires were left to the limit: this is the position table

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

millionaires

millionaires vs. D.I.M.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / TIME

millionaires vs. D.I.M.

The blue team was at risk to classify the home runs.

It is unbelievable. millionairesthe team that until recently was leading, solid and strong to qualify early for home runs, fell to the ground.

His new defeat, this Wednesday against Medellín, 1-2 in El Campín, left him in trouble and at risk to qualify.

Now the blue team fell to eighth position, with 29 points. There it was stuck. He has one game left on Sunday against Alianza Petrolera.

Positions table

TEAM PT PJ Difference
1 Golden Eagles 32 / 19 / 8
2 Independent Medellin 32 / 19 / 5
3 Deportivo Pasto 31 / 19 / 1
4 Independent Santa Fe 31 / 19 / -2
5 America of Cali 30 / 19 / 10
6 Eleven Caldas 30 / 19 / 4
7 Atletico Bucaramanga 30 / 19 / 3
8 Millionaires 29 / 19 / 8
9 National Athletic 29 / 19 / 6
10 Deportivo Pereira 29 / 19 / 3
11 Junior 28 / 19 / 3
12 Magdalena Union 28 / 19 / -5
13 Fairness 27 / 19 / 1
14 Sports Tolima 25 / 19 / 1
15 Envigado 25 / 19 / 0
16 Cordoba Jaguars 20 / 19 / -4
17 Oil Alliance 17 / 19 / -6
18 Boyaca Patriots 15 / 19 / -6
19 Deportivo Cali 13 / 19 / -14
20 Cortuluá 10 / 19 / -16

SPORTS

