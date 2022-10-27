Millionaires were left to the limit: this is the position table

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
millionaires vs. D.I.M.
Nestor Gomez / TIME
millionaires vs. D.I.M.
The blue team was at risk to classify the home runs.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 26, 2022, 10:30 PM
It is unbelievable. millionairesthe team that until recently was leading, solid and strong to qualify early for home runs, fell to the ground.
His new defeat, this Wednesday against Medellín, 1-2 in El Campín, left him in trouble and at risk to qualify.
Now the blue team fell to eighth position, with 29 points. There it was stuck. He has one game left on Sunday against Alianza Petrolera.
Positions table
TEAM PT PJ Difference
1 Golden Eagles 32 / 19 / 8
2 Independent Medellin 32 / 19 / 5
3 Deportivo Pasto 31 / 19 / 1
4 Independent Santa Fe 31 / 19 / -2
5 America of Cali 30 / 19 / 10
6 Eleven Caldas 30 / 19 / 4
7 Atletico Bucaramanga 30 / 19 / 3
8 Millionaires 29 / 19 / 8
9 National Athletic 29 / 19 / 6
10 Deportivo Pereira 29 / 19 / 3
11 Junior 28 / 19 / 3
12 Magdalena Union 28 / 19 / -5
13 Fairness 27 / 19 / 1
14 Sports Tolima 25 / 19 / 1
15 Envigado 25 / 19 / 0
16 Cordoba Jaguars 20 / 19 / -4
17 Oil Alliance 17 / 19 / -6
18 Boyaca Patriots 15 / 19 / -6
19 Deportivo Cali 13 / 19 / -14
20 Cortuluá 10 / 19 / -16
SPORTS
October 26, 2022, 10:30 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #left #limit #position #table
Leave a Reply