It is strange to find a 0-0 in a Millionaires match. It didn’t happen 14 games ago. It happened to him this Tuesday, in a game with few emotions that ended with an equality against Atlético Bucaramanga.

Millonarios only had one change with respect to the match that they beat Deportivo Pasto on Friday. Juan Pablo Vargas, summoned to the Costa Rican National Team, left his place to Andrés Felipe Murillo. However, the game was very different from that of the first date, in which the blues, again dressed in grey, were enthralled with the ball.

That yes, as it happened to him in the Libertad stadium, Millos had a huge scare from the start: Sebastián Gularte got between the center-backs and scored a goal, but the VAR saved the life of Alberto Gamero’s team, by marking an offside one of those that can only be seen on the screens, although the line judge lifted the ball very quickly. In Bucaramanga they still wonder if the advanced position existed.

From that moment on, Bucaramanga tried to control Millonarios by taking the ball away from him and the visitors tried to recover it with high pressure that left their rivals with no way out. Thus, with the game neutralized, what there was most in the first stage was yawning.

Another very different thing was the second half, in which there were options from side to side. The clearest, in favor of the locals, when Sherman Cárdenas crashed a shot into the post, plus a header from Bruno Téliz that goalkeeper Álvaro Montero stopped. But it’s not like the show has improved much either.

Millonarios returns to Bogotá with four points from his first two outings and is ready for his first game at El Campín, a very demanding test against Atlético Nacional.

