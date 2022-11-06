millionaires was the one who tried the most, but the goalkeeper Joseph Silva was key to Santa Fe will be left with a point in the first classic of the semi-final home runs, this Sunday, at the El Campín stadium.

The first half was a roller coaster of emotions and drama. Millonarios started better, coming with the momentum of the Copa Colombia title won on Wednesday and tried to make it count on the field.

It was 25 minutes in which the blues prowled the red area with great danger, with two very clear options to score: one from Carlos Gómez, who received a great pass from Daniel Cataño in front of José Silva, but the Santa Fe goalkeeper resolved well in one-on-one, and then, another similar one, in a filtered pass from Mackalister Silva to Ómar Bertel, in which again, the ‘cardinal’ goalkeeper was a figure.

It was difficult for Santa Fe to leave his field and reach the surroundings of Álvaro Montero. Until the play that became the hinge of the first half came: a bad rejection by Israel Alba, who instead of heading forward did so backwards, leaving ‘Roca’ Sánchez ready to head into the center, looking for a second move. Andrés Llinás, who had his eyes on the ball, took him ahead. Clear penalty, sanctioned by judge Carlos Betancur with the help of VAR.

Andrey Estupiñán had the personality to ask for it, in the midst of a scenario in which Santa Fe had not been effective from the white point: he had missed four penalties throughout the semester. But Estupiñán deceived Montero and thus, the stadium was silent, except for the south curve, where the Santa Fe fans were. 25 minutes had passed in the first stage.

From the goal, and until the end of the first half, the match was different, because Millonarios no longer had the same fluidity to reach the rival field and, rather, it was Santa Fe that found spaces and took advantage of the lack of filter in half to put the blue defenders and goalkeeper Montero to work.

And there was drama, of course. In an attack move in favor of Millonarios, José Aja and Andrey Esutpiñán headed the same ball and collided heads, in a crash in which the Uruguayan took the worst part: he suffered a broken septum and lost the rest of the homers. A huge loss for a defense that had gained strength thanks to him. And if we add to this the fact that, already in the second half, Geisson Perea received the fifth yellow card, coach Alfredo Arias has problems for the next game, against Pereira, again at El Campín.

The clash between José Aja and Andrey Estupiñán.

The roller coaster went up again at the start of the second half and the momentum, from that moment on, was all of Millonarios, who once again went over Santa Fe, who had a hard time getting past the middle of the field and, at less input, did not return to have options to score.

Instead, it took Millonarios 15 minutes to find the reward for their offensive effort, in an action with some luck: after a pass from Daniel Ruiz to Luis Carlos Ruiz, Geisson Perea went to close, but the ball went towards his goal. The goalkeeper Silva, the one from Santa Fe, saved halfway and the other Silva, the one from Millonarios, sent it to save: 1-1.

The Blues were able to keep going: ten minutes after the goal, Daniel Ruiz was ready to shoot when Kevin Mantilla, Aja’s replacement, managed to hit him in the left leg. Again, the VAR warned Betancur and now the penalty went to Millonarios. Luis Carlos Ruiz did not charge well: the ball went very to the center and the goalkeeper Silva guessed the charge.

Action of the classic Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.

Arias decided to tighten the nuts to at least maintain the structure, seeing that it was difficult for him to reach the Millionaires area. He took out Neyder Moreno, overtook Harold Rivera and put in another brand man, Jhonatan Barboza. And he freshened up the attack with the entry of Jeferson Rivas for Estupiñán. With a little more mark in the middle, Millonarios did not come so easily.

In the end, Millonarios, who no longer found a way to get there, refreshed the attack and ended up betting on him in the middle distance, but without any direction. And so, the classic ended with a tie that the Blues were able to capitalize on, but Silva did not leave.

