Millionaires continues to put together the team with which it will compete in the 2024 season, a year in which it has the challenges of League and the Copa Libertadores.

This Friday, January 5, the club made the player's hiring official. Danovis Banguero, who already dressed in blue.

However, the fans maintain great expectations for the other player who is pending signing his contract, the attacker Santiago Giordana.



Santiago Giordana is a 28-year-old Argentine, born in Córdoba, in May 1995.

His scoring record has been mainly abroad, since in Ecuador he scored 19 goals in 52 games. In Peru he scored 22 goals in 32 games, which was his best moment and he was the top scorer of the Peruvian tournament in the opening game, with 13 goals.

It is because of those goals that Millonarios set its sights on the Argentine, beating two Ecuadorian clubs that have been behind the player, including Universidad Católica, according to the press in that country.

What about Giordana?

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

From Millonarios there is total secrecy around the signing of the contract and presentation of the attacker, which remains unresolved, and everything indicates that this Friday the issue will not be unblocked. What's happening?

Unofficial versions suggest that Giordana could not be confirmed because he has not yet separated himself from the Real Garcilaso from Peru, his last club.



Apparently the Peruvian club claims to have a current contract with Giordana until this year, so a legal problem could arise so that he can sign with the ambassadors.

The attacker arrived this week in Bogotá, but the hours pass and the player is not confirmed by the team.

Inside Millonarios they report this Friday that a missing documentation problem persists to be able to carry out the procedures between the respective federations and for the issue to be resolved.

However, the delay in said process, while speculation that still links him to the Peruvian team grows, has the fans of the capital team on alert regarding this reinforcement that has not been confirmed.

PABLO ROMERO

