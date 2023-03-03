Friday, March 3, 2023
Millionaires vs. Universidad Católica, live: the blues want to continue in the Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Universidad Católica, live: the blues want to continue in the Cup


close

Millionaires vs. jaguars

Millionaires vs. jaguars

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Millionaires vs. jaguars

The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

millionaires seeks its qualification to the third preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores 2023. This Thursday it receives Catholic University of Ecuador, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

The 0-0 loss in the first leg in Quito last week forced the team led by Alberto Gamero to win at home to advance to the next phase and ensure, at least, the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

In case of qualifying, Millonarios would face Atlético Mineiro in the third phase, who beat Carabobo, from Venezuela, 3-1 on Wednesday.

Follow the game here:

Alignment of Millionaires and Catholic University

Harry Styles in Lima: this was his impressive entrance to the stage at the National Stadium

