Millionaires vs. Universidad Católica, live: the blues want to continue in the Cup

Millionaires vs. jaguars
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Millionaires vs. jaguars
The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
millionaires seeks its qualification to the third preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores 2023. This Thursday it receives Catholic University of Ecuador, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
The 0-0 loss in the first leg in Quito last week forced the team led by Alberto Gamero to win at home to advance to the next phase and ensure, at least, the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
In case of qualifying, Millonarios would face Atlético Mineiro in the third phase, who beat Carabobo, from Venezuela, 3-1 on Wednesday.
Follow the game here:
Alignment of Millionaires and Catholic University
Night of passion in Bogotá!
Come on Millionaires we want to see you win! 🎶⚽️🔵🏟🔝
This is Professor Gamero’s Starting XI to face Universidad Católica de Ecuador in the second leg of Phase II of CONMEBOL @Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/4DXnBEOTTR
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) March 2, 2023
