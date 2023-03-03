Millionaires vs. Universidad Católica, live: the blues want to continue in the Cup

millionaires seeks its qualification to the third preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores 2023. This Thursday it receives Catholic University of Ecuador, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

The 0-0 loss in the first leg in Quito last week forced the team led by Alberto Gamero to win at home to advance to the next phase and ensure, at least, the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

In case of qualifying, Millonarios would face Atlético Mineiro in the third phase, who beat Carabobo, from Venezuela, 3-1 on Wednesday.

Alignment of Millionaires and Catholic University