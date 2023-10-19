Millionaires They put their qualification on track to the semi-finals of the League, after their three recent consecutive victories against Huila, Envigado and Junior, nine golden points to currently be within the eight. This Wednesday he plays one of his two pending games against Magdalena Unionat the El Campín stadium (8 pm Win + TV).

Although classification has not been assured, tranquility returned to the ambassador team because the latest results have been satisfactory. The most recent victory against Junior was a tough test, as the team moved forward despite the numerous losses it had and betting on more players from the quarry who have not disappointed coach Alberto Gamero.

Millonarios is in sixth place with 25 points and a difference of +2. Nothing is assured, as it fights with teams that are on its heels, such as Pasto and Santa Fe, ninth and tenth respectively, both with 23 points, while Unión is behind with 21.

Follow minute by minute

For the 3 points in the capital! 🔵🔴🌪️ With this team, Professor Harold Rivera will go out to conquer the Nemesio Camacho el Campin. 🏟️ Together for permanence🅰️! pic.twitter.com/PqSGb4upxo — Unión Magdalena SA (@UnionMagdalena) October 19, 2023

