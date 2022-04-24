millionaires vs. Santa Fe: security measures for the classic in El Campín

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
millionaires vs. Santa Fe
Dimayor/VizzorImage
The Secretary of Government of Bogotá gave details of what the logistics of the classic will be.
April 24, 2022, 04:23 PM
This Sunday, at 6:10 pm, Millonarios and Santa Fe star in another edition of the traditional Bogota classic at the El Campín stadium.
After the unfortunate events that took place in the Sierra Nevada stadiumfrom Santa Marta, the Bogotá Government Secretariat shared details of the logistical measures of the classic capital:
– For the first time, after the pandemic, colored fire extinguishers return to El Campín in popular and traditional bars, along with chopped paper and the entry of their instruments
– The players of both teams and the child fans will make a call to live football in peace.
– The teams will go out to the field of play inviting them to live a football party in peace and the players will give messages that encourage coexistence and respect.
(Also: Union Magdalena fan died after serious excesses in the match vs. Junior).
– The children will also have their party space in the north side grandstand, from where they will cheer on their teams and send messages of peace and coexistence.
– The stadium’s screens will be giving messages of peace and reconciliation and there will be Social Dialogue managers and members of the Government Secretariat’s ‘Goals in Peace 2.0’ program, promoting healthy coexistence inside and outside the stadium.
SPORTS
April 24, 2022, 04:23 PM
