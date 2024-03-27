Millionaires and Independiente Santa Fe They will star this Wednesday (8:20 pm) in the capital classic 315, a match in which two teams arrive with different realities and needs.

The painting directed by Alberto Gamero wants to end that streak of seven consecutive games without winning (five losses and two draws) and is obliged to add the three points if it wants to stay alive in the Colombian League.

Mackalister Silva and Hugo Rodallega. Photo:TIME Share

Millionaires It is in box 15 of the standings with 13 points in 13 games played and is 5 units away from eighth place that belongs to Independent Medellín.

For the duel against the 'cardinals', Gamer will not be able to count on Álvaro Montero nor Juan Pablo Vargas (called up to their respective teams on the double Fifa date), nor with Leonardo Castro, Ómar Bertel and Andrés Llinás due to injury.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Mauricio Moreno. TIME Share

On the other side of the road the needs are different, Independent Santa Fe They are looking for a victory to climb to the top of the Colombian League (they are fourth with 24 points) and be one step away from qualifying for the semi-final home runs.

Those led by Pablo Peirano They come to the classic on a very good streak: they have gone six games without losing, with four wins and two draws. For the duel in El Campín in Bogotá, the Uruguayan coach will not have Juan Pablo Zuluaga due to a physical discomfort.

Live from the classic Millionaires vs. Santa Fe