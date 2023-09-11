Millionaires vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Santa Fe
Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. Santa Fe
They face each other on date 10 of Colombian soccer.
The classic 313 between Millionaires and Santa Fe, in which the blues will be local, will be played in a situation that has not been seen for two and a half years: that the reds are ahead of the blues in the League standings. The match will be seen on Win Sports +, this Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m.
(You may be interested in: Millonarios vs. Santa Fe: an even classic with casualties, analysis)
The championship is very tight: just three points separate Santa Fe from Millos. The team led by Hubert Bodhert He was among the eight: he is fifth, with 15 points. The one of Alberto Gamero No: it is seven places lower, with 12. And that puts more pressure on the matter.
Minute by minute
For the Capital Classic! 💙⚽️🔥 GO MILLIONAIRES!
▶️ This is our Starting XI to face Santa Fe in El Campín. pic.twitter.com/bBP8J8QK7J
— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) September 11, 2023
