Millionaires vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: follow minute by minute

The classic 313 between Millionaires and Santa Fe, in which the blues will be local, will be played in a situation that has not been seen for two and a half years: that the reds are ahead of the blues in the League standings. The match will be seen on Win Sports +, this Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m.

The championship is very tight: just three points separate Santa Fe from Millos. The team led by Hubert Bodhert He was among the eight: he is fifth, with 15 points. The one of Alberto Gamero No: it is seven places lower, with 12. And that puts more pressure on the matter.

For the Capital Classic! 💙⚽️🔥 GO MILLIONAIRES! ▶️ This is our Starting XI to face Santa Fe in El Campín. pic.twitter.com/bBP8J8QK7J — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) September 11, 2023

