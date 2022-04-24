The Bogota classic, in its 306th edition in the League, has many things at stake, especially for Santa Fe, he has one of his last chances to avoid elimination from the semi-final homers. For Millonarios, the local in this game, there is the possibility of staying close to the top of the championship.

The initial whistle of judge Wílmar Roldán will be heard at 6:10 in the afternoon, in a game that will be seen by Win Sports +.

Santa Fe, plagued by casualties for the classic

The reds, with the pressure on them, arrive with a decimated payroll, divided between the disciplinary commission’s sanction bulletin and the club’s medical department.

Center backs Kevin Mantilla and Jerson Malagón and midfielders Carlos ‘la Roca’ Sánchez and Juan Sebastián Pedroza are suspended. Jhon Velásquez is injured and Dairon Mosquera suffered a fracture in the face in the match against Junior, on Wednesday, in the Colombia Cup: he underwent surgery on his left cheekbone.

Santa Fe comes from losing its last three games, the Cup against Junior (2-1) and the last two in the League, against Envigado and Alianza Petrolera, both 1-0. However, DT Martín Cardetti highlighted the game of his team.

“The performance was good, I have no complaints. We have been playing good games, but we didn’t win them. There are players that I saw fit to be starters in the classic against Millonarios”, he declared.

Millos, on the other hand, arrives at the classic with the idea of ​​having the majority of the starting squad, after beating Jaguares in the Cup on Thursday (3-0).

“We have to think about the match we are going to play. Santa Fe has injured and expelled, we must think about our football, we are going to play a classic, for all these games they are important and special “, assured the DT Alberto Gamero.

Millos already won the first classic of 2022 by a wide margin (3-0). The pressure, now, is on the red side.

