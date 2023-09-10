The classic 313 between Millonarios and Santa Fe, in which the blues will be local, will be played in a situation that has not been seen for two and a half years: that the reds are ahead of the blues in the League standings. The match will be seen on Win Sports +, this Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m.

The championship is very tight: just three points separate Santa Fe from Millos. The team led by Hubert Bodhert was among the eight: it is fifth, with 15 points. Not Alberto Gamero’s: he is seven places lower, with 12. And that puts more pressure on the matter.

Millonarios increasingly leaves behind the euphoria of star 16, achieved almost three months ago. Today the situation is different. With practically the same players who made the Olympic return, the team fell into an inexplicable goal slump. She has only scored 4 goals in nine games and is the worst forward in the League.

“We have worked on the definition, we have emphasized that. There is a failure in the definition, but not in the elaboration. Of the nine games we have played, we have had 18 clear goal opportunities. We have to work on the definition, on decision making. We try to ensure that the players do not enter into despair or search for the most beautiful goal because we need goals,” explained Gamero.

On the Santa Fe side, the numbers show a team that, even without fully convincing its fans, is very strong in El Campín.

Of five games they played at home, they won four and lost one. However, as a visitor it is not as effective.

“We are also local, we are on our court, it is our stage and we are going to move forward. “That’s what we think and what we want,” Bodhert said.

It is also a classic with losses. Millonarios does not have Álvaro Montero, Daniel Ruiz and Samuel Asprilla. Santa Fe, David Ramírez Pisciotti and Jersson González, all in Colombia national teams (Montero, the only one in the senior team. Even in that it is an even classic.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news