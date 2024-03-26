Millionaires and Santa Fe They will be face to face, with a different panorama for each one. The blues are fighting to survive in the League and the cardinals, who arrive more solid and better placed in the table, could nail them the final stake of elimination. That is why there is drama for the classic that will be played this Wednesday at 8:20 pm, in El Campín, in the early match on date 15.

Millonarios did not want to reach the classic like this. The team's idea was to be better positioned, without so much pressure, just before their debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. But the reality is different. Millonarios is on the verge of elimination and a defeat today would be its condemnation. They have 13 points and have six games left, so with another defeat they would say goodbye to the League.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Mauricio Moreno. TIME Share

To make matters worse, the team continues to suffer losses due to injuries, a constant in this championship. Now the affected person is defender Andrés Llinás, who will not be able to play today due to a second degree injury to the adductor magnus of his left leg. Llinás will not even be available for the game against Flamengo, in the Copa Libertadores, on April 2. Leonardo Castro will not be there today either, he is still absent.

After the draw against Cali, Millonarios stated that they were clinging to the light they had left to qualify, but the truth is that the panorama is complex.

“It would be illogical to think that we are eliminated and anyone who feels that way about us would have to slap them in the head. We do not lose faith, everyone can say what they want, but we must be strong, have a clear horizon. It is clear that things have not been given to us, but from there to giving up, that will not happen,” he said. Mackalister Silva.

Millionaires vs. Santa Fe Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

And in that scenario they face Santa Fe, who is going solid, who has gone six games in a row without losing and who is approaching their classification. For the Cardinals it would be a stroke of pride to be able to eliminate their classic rival today. Furthermore, with 24 points he has, he would take another big step towards home runs.

“We are here to compete, so that all the players on the squad feel useful when playing, clearly what we want is the biggest goal, but we know that we must work for that, we must improve all the time. We are ready for the best, but before that we have to build,” said coach Pablo Peirano.

The cardinal team will have the losses of Juan Pablo Zuluagawho was injured against Águilas, and the forward Agustín Rodríguez.

SPORTS

More sports news