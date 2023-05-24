Millionaires vs. Peñarol: see the blue goals in El Campín

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires celebrates against Peñarol.
Group F match in the Copa Sudamericana.
Group F match in the Copa Sudamericana.
Millonarios had an impressive first half against Peñarolin a group F match in the Copa Sudamericana.
The blue team went out to devour the Uruguayan club and very quickly scored their first goals.
The first goal was the work of Jorge Arias, who opened the scoring at minute 9 of the first half.
Peñarol tried to react but received the second blow very quickly. It was an own goal that ended up disrupting the plan of the Uruguayan team, at 23.
And as if that were not enough, Millonarios attacked again to increase the euphoria of the ambassador fans. It was Paredes who took a violent shot to put the third, minute 29.
#Millionaires #Peñarol #blue #goals #Campín
