Millionaires vs. Once Caldas, LIVE: the sixth date of the League is completed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires and Alberto Gamero
TIME and Dimayor
Millionaires and Alberto Gamero
The match is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Millionaires hope to get out of their bad moment in the League this Monday, when they receive the needy Once Caldas in El Campín, at the close of the sixth date of the championship.
The blues are in box 15 of the table, with just five points, and have only scored one goal in the semester, the one scored by Leonardo Castro for the 1-0 victory against Deportes Tolima.
Once Caldas, who is still in trouble with the relegation table, also needs to win to put Unión Magdalena and Atlético Huila in the middle, who were left without a coach due to the departure of Néstor Craviotto.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Millionaires and Once Caldas
Once again… WE COME TO ENCOURAGE YOU! 🏟️Ⓜ️⚽️🔥
This is our Starting XI to face Once Caldas in El Campín. pic.twitter.com/LW7ZztLXka
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 21, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #Caldas #LIVE #sixth #date #League #completed
Leave a Reply