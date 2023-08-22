Millionaires vs. Once Caldas, LIVE: the sixth date of the League is completed

Millionaires hope to get out of their bad moment in the League this Monday, when they receive the needy Once Caldas in El Campín, at the close of the sixth date of the championship.

The blues are in box 15 of the table, with just five points, and have only scored one goal in the semester, the one scored by Leonardo Castro for the 1-0 victory against Deportes Tolima.

Once Caldas, who is still in trouble with the relegation table, also needs to win to put Unión Magdalena and Atlético Huila in the middle, who were left without a coach due to the departure of Néstor Craviotto.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Millionaires and Once Caldas