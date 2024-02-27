You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
National vs. Millionaires.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
National vs. Millionaires.
They face each other in El Campín on the ninth date of the championship.
Millionaires have the obligation to recover. The 1-0 loss with Patriotas must be forgotten and we must start rowing in search of three points, today, against Once Caldas, in El Campín.
Millionaires, directed by Alberto Gamerooccupies 11th place with 11 points, while Once Caldas, guided by Hernán Darío Herrera, It is 13 with 9 units, when today marks the ninth of the 19 round-robin dates.
Last Saturday's defeat against Patriotas (1-0), which was the absolute bottom, had not won and had not scored a goal. “We have to work with the definition, we finish and we dribble it and we get careless,” he said once the game ended.
Minute by minute
One more time! 🏟️⚽️💙🔥 WE COME TO ENCOURAGE YOU!
▶️ This is Professor Gamero's 11th starter to face Once Caldas in El Campín.
GO MILLIONAIRES! Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/CBW8v2pOnh
— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 28, 2024
