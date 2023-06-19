Millionaires vs. National: these are the prices of the tickets for the very final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Acero and Juan Pablo Vargas
We tell you the prices of the tickets for the matches in both Bogotá and Medellín.
Millonarios and Atlético Nacional will play an unprecedented final in the short tournaments of Colombian soccer. The two teams with the most local titles will define the League title.
The president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, confirmed that the first leg will be played on Wednesday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m.., at the Atanasio Girardot stadium; heThe return will be held at El Campín in Bogotáon Saturday June 24, at 7 pm
Millonarios will start as a visitor and close the grand final against Nacional at home, since Dimayor’s regulations indicate that the club that obtains the most points in the sum of phases I and II (“all against all” and “semifinal home runs”) ends in home.
This Sunday, both Nacional and Millonarios announced Ticket prices to attend the final.
This is worth going to the National-Millionaires final at the Atanasio Girardot
Atlético Nacional informed that season ticket holders of the purslane team will be able to recharge their tickets until Monday, at midnight.
The loose ticket office will be available on Tuesday, June 20, from 9 amPrices range from 65,000 pesos (south, north and gramilla locations for reduced mobility) to 450,000 pesos (VIP).
This is worth going to the Millonarios-Nacional final in El Campín
For the second leg, Millonarios reported that “A maximum of four tickets will be sold per ID in all the stands.”
Season ticket holders will have a guaranteed seat and price reservation until midnight on Thursday, June 22.
We are ready for the Grand Finale! 🎫🏟️💙⚽️
▶️ Subscribers can now enter to make their recharges in https://t.co/AR7qX6DtJC
▶️ Loose ticket office starting tomorrow Monday. All the information on sales hours through our official networks. pic.twitter.com/OZwHtdYZMw
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 19, 2023
