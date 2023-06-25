Millionaires vs. National: the money the referee received for working on the final

In an agonizing game Millonarios was crowned champion of the Colombian league this Saturday by winning 3-2 on tiebreaker penalties against Atlético Nacional in a game played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, which was packed with blue fans who never lost faith in their team.

The tiebreaker was reached because in the first leg they tied 0-0 and in today’s second leg they also tied 1-1. For Millionaires, Jorge Arias, Juan Pereira and Larry Vásquez were successful in collecting. Jader Valencia and Luis Carlos Ruiz failed. Meanwhile in Atlético Nacional Danovis Banguero and Jefferson Duque scored. Dorlán Pabón, Cristian Zapata and Jarlan Barrera made a mistake.

And although Millionaires takes all eyes, the referee Carlos Betancur and his entire team are also protagonists. And more, when the salary that the judges received for their work is known.

The salary of the referee of the final between Millonarios and Nacional

According to former referee José Borda, The salary of Carlos Betancur, the judge of the final between Millionaires and Nacional, will be $3,700,000.

Dionisio Ruíz, from Cordoba, and Mary Blanco, from Boyacá, the attendees, will receive $2,515,000. The same amount will be received by the fourth referee, José Alexander Ortíz (Norte de Santander), and the VAR manager, John Perdomo (Huila).

The VAR assistant, María Victoria Daza (Magdalena), will receive $1,853,000.

After the publication of the information, a whole debate has been generated about the salary of the referees. The majority of Internet users argue that perhaps it is not enough for so much responsibility.

