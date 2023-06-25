Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. National: the money the referee received for working on the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. National: the money the referee received for working on the final

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

millionairesmillionaires.

Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME.

Carlos Betancur was in charge of imparting justice. His salary has unleashed a wave of reactions.

In an agonizing game Millonarios was crowned champion of the Colombian league this Saturday by winning 3-2 on tiebreaker penalties against Atlético Nacional in a game played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, which was packed with blue fans who never lost faith in their team.

The tiebreaker was reached because in the first leg they tied 0-0 and in today’s second leg they also tied 1-1. For Millionaires, Jorge Arias, Juan Pereira and Larry Vásquez were successful in collecting. Jader Valencia and Luis Carlos Ruiz failed. Meanwhile in Atlético Nacional Danovis Banguero and Jefferson Duque scored. Dorlán Pabón, Cristian Zapata and Jarlan Barrera made a mistake.

See also  F1 | Barcelona, ​​Free Practice 2: Leclerc and then Mercedes come out

And although Millionaires takes all eyes, the referee Carlos Betancur and his entire team are also protagonists. And more, when the salary that the judges received for their work is known.

(Video: the penalty that gave Millonarios the title against Nacional in El Campín).

The salary of the referee of the final between Millonarios and Nacional

Carlos Betancur will be the referee for the match between Atlético Nacional and Junior.

According to former referee José Borda, The salary of Carlos Betancur, the judge of the final between Millionaires and Nacional, will be $3,700,000.

Dionisio Ruíz, from Cordoba, and Mary Blanco, from Boyacá, the attendees, will receive $2,515,000. The same amount will be received by the fourth referee, José Alexander Ortíz (Norte de Santander), and the VAR manager, John Perdomo (Huila).
The VAR assistant, María Victoria Daza (Magdalena), will receive $1,853,000.

After the publication of the information, a whole debate has been generated about the salary of the referees. The majority of Internet users argue that perhaps it is not enough for so much responsibility.

See also  The National has a stop in the Region

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Millionaires #National #money #referee #received #working #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Verna was overcome by a strange feeling, then she heard the sirens: ‘My man’

Verna was overcome by a strange feeling, then she heard the sirens: 'My man'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result