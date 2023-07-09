Millionaires vs. National: relive the blue victory in Fort Lauderdale

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional played this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale (USA), in the reissue of the 2023-I League final, in which the blues won their star 16. The game started more than two and a half hours late. The match ended 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro in the 45+1 minute.

The meeting, which was scheduled for 7 pm, Colombia time, is delayed. A heavy downpour flooded the field of the DRV PNK Stadium, the venue for the match.

Millionaires brought their entire main roster and Nacional plays for the first time without coach Paulo Autuori, who resigned this Thursday.

The party organizers had announced the tentative schedule: If the weather conditions allow it, the match would begin at 10 pm local time (9 pm in Colombia).

However, we had to wait longer for the pitch to be fit for play. Thus, the meeting began at 9:37 at night.

SPORTS

