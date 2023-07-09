Millionaires vs. National: relive the blue victory in Fort Lauderdale

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Leonardo Castro
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Leonardo Castro
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m., but was delayed two and a half hours due to rain.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires and Atlético Nacional played this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale (USA), in the reissue of the 2023-I League final, in which the blues won their star 16. The game started more than two and a half hours late. The match ended 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro in the 45+1 minute.
The meeting, which was scheduled for 7 pm, Colombia time, is delayed. A heavy downpour flooded the field of the DRV PNK Stadium, the venue for the match.
Millionaires brought their entire main roster and Nacional plays for the first time without coach Paulo Autuori, who resigned this Thursday.
The party organizers had announced the tentative schedule: If the weather conditions allow it, the match would begin at 10 pm local time (9 pm in Colombia).
However, we had to wait longer for the pitch to be fit for play. Thus, the meeting began at 9:37 at night.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #National #relive #blue #victory #Fort #Lauderdale
Leave a Reply