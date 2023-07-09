Sunday, July 9, 2023
Millionaires vs. National: relive the blue victory in Fort Lauderdale

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m., but was delayed two and a half hours due to rain.

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional played this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale (USA), in the reissue of the 2023-I League final, in which the blues won their star 16. The game started more than two and a half hours late. The match ended 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro in the 45+1 minute.

The meeting, which was scheduled for 7 pm, Colombia time, is delayed. A heavy downpour flooded the field of the DRV PNK Stadium, the venue for the match.

Millionaires brought their entire main roster and Nacional plays for the first time without coach Paulo Autuori, who resigned this Thursday.

The party organizers had announced the tentative schedule: If the weather conditions allow it, the match would begin at 10 pm local time (9 pm in Colombia).

However, we had to wait longer for the pitch to be fit for play. Thus, the meeting began at 9:37 at night.

SPORTS

Recommended

