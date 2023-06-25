Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. National: memes do not fail and play their own final

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. National: memes do not fail and play their own final

Close


Close

Memes

League final memes.

League final memes.

The humor in social networks did not wait with the final of the league.

The final between Millonarios and Nacional paralyzed the capital with the dispute of the return game at the El Campín stadium.

The social networks vibrated minute by minute with the development of the match. And the memes made their party with a lot of humor with each incident of the game.

the memes

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #National #memes #fail #play #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Melissa Klug rules out being in a fight with her daughter Samahara: “She has been my gray hair that is painted”

Melissa Klug rules out being in a fight with her daughter Samahara: "She has been my gray hair that is painted"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result