millionaires vs. National, live: follow the classic of the day live

Millonarios receives Atlético Nacional this Saturday in the most important match of the third date of the 2022-I League. The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Both blue and green are undefeated in the League. Millonarios played their first two games as a visitor: they beat Deportivo Pasto 0-1 and then drew goalless against Atlético Bucaramanga.

Nacional, for its part, drew on the first date against Cortuluá as a visitor (1-1) and then beat Junior 3-1 at the Atanasio Girardot.

Millionaire and National lineups