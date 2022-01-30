Sunday, January 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

millionaires vs. National, live: follow the classic of the day live

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

millionaires

National vs. Millionaires.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / TIME

National vs. Millionaires.

The two teams with the most titles in the Colombian League meet at the El Campín stadium.

Millonarios receives Atlético Nacional this Saturday in the most important match of the third date of the 2022-I League. The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Both blue and green are undefeated in the League. Millonarios played their first two games as a visitor: they beat Deportivo Pasto 0-1 and then drew goalless against Atlético Bucaramanga.

(Also read: ‘The fans do not touch’: Pibe Valderrama’s dart to James Rodríguez)

Nacional, for its part, drew on the first date against Cortuluá as a visitor (1-1) and then beat Junior 3-1 at the Atanasio Girardot.

Follow the game here:

Millionaire and National lineups

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Ammar Al Nuaimi: Sultan Al Qasimi is a great national symbol and a title for intellectual giving

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#millionaires #National #live #follow #classic #day #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Country has 695 deaths from covid-19 and moving average of cases hits record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.