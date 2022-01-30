millionaires vs. National, live: follow the classic of the day live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. Millionaires.
Jaiver Nieto / TIME
National vs. Millionaires.
The two teams with the most titles in the Colombian League meet at the El Campín stadium.
January 29, 2022, 07:27 PM
Millonarios receives Atlético Nacional this Saturday in the most important match of the third date of the 2022-I League. The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Both blue and green are undefeated in the League. Millonarios played their first two games as a visitor: they beat Deportivo Pasto 0-1 and then drew goalless against Atlético Bucaramanga.
Nacional, for its part, drew on the first date against Cortuluá as a visitor (1-1) and then beat Junior 3-1 at the Atanasio Girardot.
Follow the game here:
Millionaire and National lineups
January 29, 2022, 07:27 PM
