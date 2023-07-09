Sunday, July 9, 2023
Millionaires vs. National, delayed by rain in Fort Lauderdale

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. National, delayed by rain in Fort Lauderdale

National Athletic

National vs. millionaires.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

National vs. millionaires.

The game was scheduled for 7 pm, in the reissue of the League final.

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional play this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale (USA), in the reissue of the 2023-I League final, in which the Blues won their 16th star.

The game, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Colombian time, is delayed. A heavy downpour flooded the field of the DRV PNK Stadium, the venue for the match.

Until now, the new schedule for the game has not been set, in which Millionaires took all their main roster and in which Nacional plays for the first time without coach Paulo Autuori, who resigned this Thursday.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

