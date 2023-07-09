Millionaires vs. National, delayed by rain in Fort Lauderdale

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. millionaires.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
National vs. millionaires.
The game was scheduled for 7 pm, in the reissue of the League final.
Millionaires and Atlético Nacional play this Saturday in Fort Lauderdale (USA), in the reissue of the 2023-I League final, in which the Blues won their 16th star.
The game, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Colombian time, is delayed. A heavy downpour flooded the field of the DRV PNK Stadium, the venue for the match.
Until now, the new schedule for the game has not been set, in which Millionaires took all their main roster and in which Nacional plays for the first time without coach Paulo Autuori, who resigned this Thursday.
News in development.
SPORTS
