Sunday, June 18, 2023
Millionaires vs. National: dates and times of the great final of the League

June 18, 2023
Millionaires vs. National: dates and times of the great final of the League


National vs. millionaires

National vs. millionaires

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, announced the programming of the final games.

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional will meet for the first time in history in a League final in round-trip matches. The two teams obtained this Saturday the classification to the last instance of the championship.

Millos beat Medellín 2-1 and won group B, with 13 points, 3 more than América. For its part, Nacional defeated Pasto 3-2 to secure first place in zone A, with 12 points.

The schedules of the final

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, anticipated the dates of the final on Win Sports. The first leg will be on Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Meanwhile, the return game was scheduled for Saturday the 24th, one day before the schedule announced by the entity since the beginning of the year. The reason: Nacional has a Copa Libertadores match on Tuesday, against Patronato, in Medellín.

According to Jaramillo, the return match at El Campín will be at 7 pm, as he announced to EL TIEMPO.

News in development.

