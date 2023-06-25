Sunday, June 25, 2023
Millionaires vs. National: can children enter El Campín to see the final?

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. National: can children enter El Campín to see the final?

Massive accompaniment of Millonarios fansThe match has already started for the fans. At this time, and in the two concentrations of the teams, the Millonarios and Nacional bars perform one of the most memorable banners in Colombian soccer.

Jose Orlando Ascencio. TIME

Given the doubts of the fans, Millonarios clarifies the outlook for tonight’s big game.

Millionaires and Nacional are a few hours away from defining the champion of the first tournament of 2023. The fans of the Bogotá team got up early to line up at the entrance of the El Campín stadium to experience the emotions of the Colombian soccer final in all its splendor. And, in Medellín, there are already dozens of fans of the purslane team ready to watch the game.

A few hours after the ball rolls in the capital of the country, a doubt has arisen among the attendees: Can children enter El Campín?

Millionaires vs. National: can children enter El Campín?

Fans of Millos and Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto and Sergio Acero, from EL TIEMPO.

Given the concern of the fans in Bogotá, the Millonarios Press Office confirmed to this newspaper that the opening of the doors will begin at 4 in the afternoon.

“The entry of children over five years of age, accompanied by their guardians, can be done without inconvenience in the Occidental and Oriental stands”, remarked the Millos communications team.

Regarding the presence of minors in other locations, the information is clear: “For the side stands, only people over 14 years of age can enter.”

Related Posts

