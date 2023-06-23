Millionaires vs. Nacional: this is the designated referee for the grand final in El Campín

This Saturday, June 24, the second leg of the BetPlay League grand final will be played, in which Millonarios and Atlético Nacional will define the Colombian soccer title at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

And this Friday The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation announced the list of referees who will lead the match.

The referee of the grand final between Millonarios and Nacional

Carlos Betancur is the designated referee for the second leg of the Colombian soccer final.

The 40-year-old referee from Valle del Cauca made his professional debut in 2012 and has an outstanding career on his resume. In December 2022, he directed the final between Medellín and Pereira.

(You can read: Millionaires get ready: possible alignment and news for the final vs. Nacional in Bogotá).

Accompanying him in his function, they will be Dionisio Ruizfrom Córdoba, and mary whitefrom Boyacá, as assistants 1 and 2.

The fourth official will be Jose Alexander Ortiz (North of Santander). The VAR will be in the hands of john perdomo (Huila). And the VAR assistant will be Maria Victoria Daza (Cupcake).

*With Soccer