Friday, June 23, 2023
Millionaires vs. Nacional: this is the designated referee for the grand final in El Campín

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Nacional: this is the designated referee for the grand final in El Campín

Nacional 0 – Millonarios 0: open final of the LeagueThe goalless tie in the first leg of the League final represents a theoretical advantage for Millonarios, who will define the new Colombian soccer champion at home next Saturday against Nacional.

La Dimayor shared this Friday the names of the team that will deliver justice in the final.

This Saturday, June 24, the second leg of the BetPlay League grand final will be played, in which Millonarios and Atlético Nacional will define the Colombian soccer title at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

And this Friday The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation announced the list of referees who will lead the match.

The referee of the grand final between Millonarios and Nacional

Carlos Betancur will be the referee for the match

Carlos Betancur is the designated referee for the second leg of the Colombian soccer final.

The 40-year-old referee from Valle del Cauca made his professional debut in 2012 and has an outstanding career on his resume. In December 2022, he directed the final between Medellín and Pereira.

(You can read: Millionaires get ready: possible alignment and news for the final vs. Nacional in Bogotá).

Accompanying him in his function, they will be Dionisio Ruizfrom Córdoba, and mary whitefrom Boyacá, as assistants 1 and 2.

The fourth official will be Jose Alexander Ortiz (North of Santander). The VAR will be in the hands of john perdomo (Huila). And the VAR assistant will be Maria Victoria Daza (Cupcake).

SPORTS
*With Soccer

