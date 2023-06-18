Atlético Nacional and Millonarios are the most winning teams in the history of the Colombian League. The first has 17 titles and the second, 15, just like America. However, they had never met in a round-trip final.

Now, green and blue will meet for the first time for a League title. The first leg will be in Medellín and the return, in Bogotá, on dates that have not yet been officially announced by Dimayor. It would be played on Wednesday 21 and Saturday 24.

Millonarios and Nacional had already met in a Colombian Cup final, in 2013: the purslane won it, with a 2-2 draw in Bogotá and a 1-0 victory in Medellín.

Nacional won the 2013 Colombia Cup. Photo: Diana Sanchez. WEATHER Archive

And they also crossed paths in a Super League, in 2018. The first leg ended 0-0 at El Campín and then the blues won 1-2 in Medellín, with a brace from Paraguayan Roberto Ovelar.

Millonarios beat Nacional 1-2 and was crowned champion of the Super League. Ovelar scored the goals for the ambassador title. See also The list of candidates that Cruz Azul has to replace 'Potro' Gutiérrez Photo:

Nacional and Millonarios played an international final

There was also a cross between the blues and the greens in an international final, the 2000 Merconorte Cup, which Nacional won after drawing 0-0 in Bogotá and winning 2-1 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Atlético Nacional beat Millonarios in the final of the Merconorte Cup in 2000.

The rivalry between Millonarios and Nacional became much stronger starting in 1989, when the two teams met in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The greens won 1-0 at their stadium and drew 1-1 in Bogotá, to reach the semifinal. That year he won the title, the first for Colombia in all history.

The Millonarios players protest to judge Hernán Silva, on April 26, 1989.

Greens and blues met again in the same instance in the 1995 Copa Libertadores: a 2-1 victory in Medellín and a one-goal draw in Bogotá. Nacional was a finalist that year: it lost against Gremio.

The last time Millonarios reached the Libertadores quarterfinals was in 1995. They were eliminated by Nacional. See also Millionaires, now what? The sins that left him without the end of the League

There was also a one-on-one between Millonarios and Nacional in the 2007 Copa Sudamericana: the blues won 2-3 at Atanasio and then, at El Campín, they equalized 0-0.

Memorable match. Millonarios eliminated Nacional in the first phase of the 2007 South American Cup. Millos won 2-3 in Medellín and tied 00-0 in Bogotá.

Now, for the first time in history, Millonarios and Nacional will play hand in hand for a star. On three occasions there was a 1-2: in 1973, Nacional was champion and Millos second, but in a triangle in which Deportivo Cali was. In 1988, the blues were champions and the greens second, but in an octagonal. And in 1994, Nacional returned to the Olympics and Millos was runner-up, in a home run that was completed by América and Medellín.

SPORTS