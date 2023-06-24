Star is just a word, but it looks like a crowd because it rumbles furiously in the throats of the lucky finalists: the possessed fans of millionaires who cry out for her with their eyes to the sky and their blue hearts agitated, and in the prayers of the fans of National, who invoke her with the strength that the torrent of her green blood gives them. The star is up there, attached to the firmament, and she just waits to see which of the two wins it and rips it off so that from now on she has an owner and shines perpetually on her shield.

The star waits in the middle of these two rivals who have looked at each other with tension and distrust since they were soccer teams. Blues and greens were born to keep their distance, to fight for glory, to challenge each other on the pitch and demonstrate their respective greatness, that this is vital for the fans, part of their fan ritual. Blue has always needed green, and green blue, like two colors that come closer and don’t touch, colors that don’t mix, but watch each other.

The historic end

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

And a whole story passed for these two feelings to finally throb face to face in a final of finals. This is the one that the blues expected so much and the one that the greens longed for, the dream final without testimony, the one that was not counted because it had not been played, had no witnesses, no heroes, no magicians, no chronicles or legends. An imagined ending. In the first game that story began to tell with the 0-0 draw in Medellín. In that clash they tested their weapons: Millonarios seemed more comfortable, exhibited his best version, bravely resisted the onslaught of the stands and almost nailed his victorious sword. Nacional seemed somewhat uncomfortable, perhaps it was just an optical appearance, but he passed his good scares, as if he saved his best performance for this Saturday.

Now there is nothing to pretend, nothing to hide, it is the day to show what these teams are made of, with what armor, with what resistance, with what spears, with what courage. What they played last Wednesday in the Atanasio Girardot de Medellín was a drill, the fire will be today, when the court gives sentence, like the story of a rivalry that needs supremacy: will it be the 16 blue or the 18 green?

mackalister silva, the blue leader, asks for restraint, but he knows that this opportunity to be champion and against Nacional cannot be missed. “You have to be patient and not despair and give up your last breath so that God allows you to achieve this title…”.

It will be the Bogotá sky that testifies what happens here. Under that firmament these two teams will fight their final battle and will exhibit their strategy, that of not failing. Millos with his game of touch and magic that when it comes out is capable of inspiring poets.

Nacional with his speed game and his powerful middle distance that fills them with confidence. Sebastián Gómez, green captain, knows that this final is not another final, it is special. “I think it’s a match that will go down in history and we as Nacional want to go down in history as we were champions,” he said.

The stands will be blue, like a moving sea, and it is already known that we know its true strength when it moves. But if a rumor comes from afar, don’t be surprised, it will be the echo of the scandal that Nacional fans will make from outside, from afar, with TV as if it were the saint to whom they pray.

Today concludes this dream final, 90 minutes to invoke the goddess luck or the warrior god or the fateful muse of penalties. 90 minutes until the sky opens and the star, finally conquered, descends to the chest of the champions. Today is to go to the field to leave the blood, to see if it runs blue or runs green.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

