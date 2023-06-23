Friday, June 23, 2023
Millionaires vs. Nacional: Is there an economic prize for the League champion?

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Nacional: Is there an economic prize for the League champion?

National vs. millionaires

National vs. millionaires

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. millionaires

The new League champion will be defined at the El Campín stadium.

Millionaires and Atlético Nacional They design their plan to play the second leg of the League final, this Saturday at the El Campín stadium.

(You may be interested: Millionaires vs. Nacional: controversy between the mayors of Bogotá and Medellín with Win Sports)

The 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Atanasio Girardot left the series open, although with a theoretical advantage for Millonarios, who closed the final at home.

See also  A Canadian was left with the victory in El Rincón, on the PGA Tour Latin America

The award

Andrés Llinás and Jefferson Duque.

Photo:

Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

In addition to the honor, pride and history that is at stake to reach this star, there is additional motivation for both teams.

It has to do with the economic incentive that the champion will have access to, thanks to the initiative of Conmebol, which since 2022 gives the champion of each national league a prize of 500,000 dollars, a little more than 2 billion pesos in exchange. current. A not inconsiderable figure for the finalist teams.

Celebration of one of Roberto Ovelar’s goals in the 2018 Super League between Nacional and Millonarios.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – Archive EL TIEMPO

But there is more, since the champion of this first semester will have the right to directly access the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores, that is, it ensures significant income for 2024.

In the edition of the tournament, an initial prize of USD 3,000,000 is awarded, plus 300,000 dollars per match won, which Conmebol calls “sports merit.”

Miscounted are about 12,500 million pesos, plus an expectation of almost 1,250 million if he does the task of winning everything in that instance. This without counting that every year Conmebol usually makes significant increases in its prizes to the participants.

See also  Millionaires, to step hard in the South American vs. Defense and Justice, time and TV

SPORTS

More sports news

