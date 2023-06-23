Millionaires vs. Nacional: Is there an economic prize for the League champion?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
National vs. millionaires
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
The new League champion will be defined at the El Campín stadium.
Millionaires and Atlético Nacional They design their plan to play the second leg of the League final, this Saturday at the El Campín stadium.
The 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Atanasio Girardot left the series open, although with a theoretical advantage for Millonarios, who closed the final at home.
The award
In addition to the honor, pride and history that is at stake to reach this star, there is additional motivation for both teams.
It has to do with the economic incentive that the champion will have access to, thanks to the initiative of Conmebol, which since 2022 gives the champion of each national league a prize of 500,000 dollars, a little more than 2 billion pesos in exchange. current. A not inconsiderable figure for the finalist teams.
But there is more, since the champion of this first semester will have the right to directly access the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores, that is, it ensures significant income for 2024.
In the edition of the tournament, an initial prize of USD 3,000,000 is awarded, plus 300,000 dollars per match won, which Conmebol calls “sports merit.”
Miscounted are about 12,500 million pesos, plus an expectation of almost 1,250 million if he does the task of winning everything in that instance. This without counting that every year Conmebol usually makes significant increases in its prizes to the participants.
SPORTS
