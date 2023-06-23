The League final is open, but millionaires He left Atanasio Girardot with the satisfaction of a fulfilled duty, that of not losing as a visitor against National after the 0-0 and arriving in Bogotá, for tomorrow’s return game, with that theoretical advantage to try to be champion at home.

Millonarios is not only favored by the game he showed in Medellín, which almost allowed him to leave even with the three points, on Wednesday night.

The value of the draw in the first leg

National vs. Millionaires in the first leg of the final. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The historical statistics in finals also benefit him. The data is key, since short tournaments have been played in the Colombian league (2022-I) only three champions have won the visiting title after drawing at home.

There have been 13 finals -not counting last Wednesday’s- that have ended with equality in the first duel and 10 times the title went to the team that finished the series playing at home, three of them on penalties.

This is a statistical fact, but it is not minor, because it reflects the advantage that the teams that managed to tie the first game of the final have taken advantage of. Millonarios’ responsibility is to take advantage of that equality and their superiority by being the best venue in the League to keep the star at home, with their fans, also with that pressure.

Alberto Gamero knows it. “We have had the pressure since we left Bogotá, our fans were impressive, we will have the pressure at home or away, one wants to play at home because they know everything, but this does not mean that we have any advantage, we are going to face a great rival and we have not won anything, neither Nacional nor us. Try to correct little things and go out and look for the other party, ”said the DT.

Millonarios' most recent victory against Nacional was in July 2022. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Nothing is a guarantee. Millionaires already lost a final in short tournaments after having tied the first leg, it was in 2021-I, when they tied Tolima 1-1 in Ibagué, and then lost in Bogotá 2-1 and was left without a star. Bad background.

National data

In addition, there are data that play in favor of the green team, such as that this is the fourth time of the 15 finals that it has played in short tournaments (counting this one) that Nacional has tied the first leg 0-0 and in the previous three it was champion (two finishing at his house). And it is the only one that was crowned as a visitor with a previous 0-0; He did it precisely in Bogotá, against Santa Fe, in 2013-I.

These are data that excite the purslane team, especially if one takes into account that their best performance in terms of results has been away from home this season. He is the best visitor.

“For me it is very calm to leave here in such a balanced game, with my team very difficult to lose games. We have chances to tie and go to penalties or win the match”, said coach Paulo Autuori.

The data is on the table, but Gamero and Autuori don’t look at the past, only the present and devise the perfect plan to keep the star.

Is it an advantage to draw as a visitor?



The 0-0 between Nacional and Millonarios was the 14th tie in the first leg of the short tournament finals. What happened in the previous 13?

7 times the local won the second game

3 times there was a draw and penalties. All the tiebreakers won the local

3 times the visitor won*

*The visitors who won: Nacional (2013-I, to Santa Fe), Tolima (2021-I, to Millonarios) and Cali (2021-II, to Tolima)

