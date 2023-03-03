Millionaires vs. Mineiro: date and time of the Copa Libertadores match

millionaires came from behind to win their match this Thursday against the Catholic University of Ecuador 2-1 and qualify for the third phase of the Libertadores Cup 2023, after the goalless draw in the first leg.

At minute 38, the Panamanian winger of the Trencito Azul team from Quito, Ismael Díaz, scored a penalty caused by a handball in the midfielder Daniel Giraldo’s area and temporarily silenced the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá.

In the second half, when Católica had one less player due to the expulsion of defender Franklin Guerra at halftime, Millonarios rallied the series with two nice collective goals scored by attacker Leonardo Castro (62 minutes) and striker Daniel Cataño (69).

The capital team will now dispute a place in the group stage of the Libertadores against the Brazilian Atletico Mineiro, which beat Venezuela’s Carabobo 3-1 on aggregate. The key to the third phase starts next week in Bogotá.

Conmebol announced the schedule for the matches of phase 3 of the tournament. Thus, the first leg between Millonarios and Atlético Mineiro will be played this Wednesday, March 8 at the El Campín stadium, at 7:30 p.m.

The second leg will be on March 15, in Brazilian territory, at 7:30 p.m.

