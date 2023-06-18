Sunday, June 18, 2023
Millionaires vs. Medellín: the great goals that take the blue club to the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in Sports
Millionaires vs. Medellín: the great goals that take the blue club to the final


millionaires

millionaires.

Photo:

Sergio Acero / EL TIEMPO

millionaires.

The Bogota cast scored in the second half.

Millionaires and Medellin plays for group B of the last date of the semifinal home runs of Colombian soccer.

The Bogotá club needs a draw to go to the final, but it is winning in the match at El Campin.

the first goal, Andrés Llinás.

and the second cameDaniel Catano.

