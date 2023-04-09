Millionaires vs. Medellín, live: the blues go out to recover first place

Millionaires seeks to regain the top of the League this Saturday, when they receive Independiente Medellín, at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, on date 12 of the championship.

Águilas Doradas rose to first place on Friday, after beating Atlético Huila 2-1. A victory or a tie would return the leadership to Millos, as Boyacá Chicó and América postponed their match for this day.

The two teams come from international participation this week: Millonarios thrashed Defensa y Justicia 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana, while Medellín drew 1-1 at home with Internacional de Porto Alegre in the Libertadores.

Lineups of Millionaires and Medellín