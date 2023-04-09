Sunday, April 9, 2023
Millionaires vs. Medellín, live: the blues go out to recover first place

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian soccer

Millionaires vs. Medellin

Millionaires vs. Medellin

The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Millionaires seeks to regain the top of the League this Saturday, when they receive Independiente Medellín, at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, on date 12 of the championship.

Águilas Doradas rose to first place on Friday, after beating Atlético Huila 2-1. A victory or a tie would return the leadership to Millos, as Boyacá Chicó and América postponed their match for this day.

The two teams come from international participation this week: Millonarios thrashed Defensa y Justicia 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana, while Medellín drew 1-1 at home with Internacional de Porto Alegre in the Libertadores.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Millionaires and Medellín

