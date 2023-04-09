Millionaires vs. Medellín, live: the blues go out to recover first place

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Medellin
Millionaires vs. Medellin
The game is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires seeks to regain the top of the League this Saturday, when they receive Independiente Medellín, at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, on date 12 of the championship.
Águilas Doradas rose to first place on Friday, after beating Atlético Huila 2-1. A victory or a tie would return the leadership to Millos, as Boyacá Chicó and América postponed their match for this day.
The two teams come from international participation this week: Millonarios thrashed Defensa y Justicia 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana, while Medellín drew 1-1 at home with Internacional de Porto Alegre in the Libertadores.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Millionaires and Medellín
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #Medellín #live #blues #recover #place
Leave a Reply