millionaires vs. La Equidad LIVE: follow the match minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires goal celebration.
Hector Fabio Zamora / TIME
Millionaires goal celebration.
They face each other this Friday on date 15 of the League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 08, 2022, 07:26 PM
Millonarios seeks to regain the top of the League when it faces La Equidad this Fridayin a match that opens the date 15 of Colombian soccer, from 8 pm
Follow minute by minutemore sports news
These are the 18 players chosen by Professor Alberto Gamero to face La Equidad for date 15 of the 2022-1 League! ⚽️🏟🙌🏻@ClubBODYTECH submit our roster for tonight’s game. LET’S GO MILLIONAIRES! pic.twitter.com/JwMjWXJcWt
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) April 9, 2022
SPORTS
April 08, 2022, 07:26 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#millionaires #Equidad #LIVE #follow #match #minute #minute
Leave a Reply