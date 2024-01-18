Atlético Junior and Millonarios will open the soccer season in Colombia this Thursday with the first leg of the final of the Super League, which will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and in which the winners of the 2023 leagues will try to take steps towards the first title of this year.

The Barranquilleros, led by Arturo Reyes, lThey arrive strengthened for this match, in which two players who will have their second stage at the club are expected to make their debut: the midfielder Víctor Cantillo, qwho arrived from Corinthians, and the veteran winger Yimmi Chará, who comes from the Portland Timbers.

Hard fight

The team's new forward, the experienced Marco Perez, whose goals credit him as one of the most notable reinforcements of the season.

Likewise, the Barranquilla club will have in this match the base of the team that was crowned champion, which includes the Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Melethe Argentine central defender Emanuel Olivera, the Venezuelan creative Luis 'Cariaco' González, the winger José Enamorado and the scorer Carlos Bacca, great figure of the Shark.

“You always have to dream, dreams are free (…) We must go for all the championships,” Bacca told reporters last week.

Meanwhile, Millonarios comes to this match without many reinforcements and with the base of the team that won the 2024 Apertura Tournament.

That is why it is expected that the match against Junior will be the opportunity for the Venezuelan full-back to debut. Delvin Alfonzo, the Colombian lane Danovis Banguero and the Argentine forward Santiago Giordana, whoHe was the top scorer in the Peruvian league in 2023 with 22 goals he scored with the Deportivo Garcilaso.

Casualties and AI forecast

Along with them, the goalkeeper, among others, is expected to appear on the field. Alvaro Montero, the defender Andrés Llinás, the Costa Rican center back Juan Pablo Vargas, the captain David Macalister Silva and the scorer Leonardo Castro.

For this meeting, the coach of Los Embajadores, Alberto Gamero, confirmed this week the absences due to injury of the creative Daniel Catanofrom the midfielder Juan Carlos Pereira and the youth Samuel Asprilla.



Nor will another of the key pieces of the Bogota team be there, the midfielder Daniel Ruiz, who is with the under-23 team that will compete in the Pre-Olympic Championship in Venezuela starting this weekend.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm and sport has not escaped that and it is a tool that has been used.

This time, for the first leg of the Super League, the AI ​​has taken matters into its own hands and given itself the task of predicting, not the result, but the team that will win the title.

According to Bard, Google's AI tool, Millonarios is the team that has many more options to win this, the first trophy of the year in Colombian soccer.

He notices that Gamero's group of players is more balanced than Reyes'.

