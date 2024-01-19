A goal from forward Carlos Bacca this Thursday put Junior ahead 1-0 over Millarios in the first leg of the Colombian Superliga final played at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla.

The goalkeeper Alvaro Montero With his saves, he prevented the Tiburón team's advantage from being greater.

The champion of this tournament that brings together the champions of the 2023 leagues will be defined on Wednesday in Bogotá.

Junior vs. Millionaires in the first leg of the Super League. Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO RENDÓN/KRONOS AGENCY

Junior, League champion, showed off his new reinforcements: the midfielder Victor Cantillowho arrived from Brazilian Corinthians, and the experienced winger Yimmi Charáwho played for the Portland Timbers.

Game of return

The second leg that will define the Super League champion will be played next Wednesday, January 24.

The match will take place at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, from 8 pm

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

