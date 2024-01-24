You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Junior
Mauricio Moreno and Vanexa Romero. TIME
Millionaires vs. Junior
The Barranquilla team arrives at El Campín with a 1-0 advantage.
Millonarios and Junior will define this Wednesday the first Dimayor tournament champion of 2024. They will face each other in the second leg of the Super League, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Junior arrives with a 1-0 advantage, after the victory last Thursday in Barranquilla, with both a penalty from Carlos Bacca, who will start as a substitute. Millonarios will have to win by two or more goals to win the title.
Follow the match here:
Training of Millionaires
Regarding the first leg, there are three changes in Gamero's team. Stiven Vega, Édgar Guerra and Santiago Giordana arrive. Beckham Castro and Larry Vásquez will be on the bench initially and Luis Paredes, injured, is not in the squad.
For the SuperLiga! 🏟️⚽️💙🔥 GO MILLIONAIRES!
▶️ This is our starting 11 to face Junior in El Campín. pic.twitter.com/sAGlxLgQAb
— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 25, 2024
Two changes from the first leg in Barranquilla: Deiber Caicedo and Carlos Bacca leave and Homer Martínez and Marco Pérez enter.
Thank you for joining us on this EL TIEMPO broadcast. Today the first champion of 2024 will be known, the winner of the Super League, between Millonarios and Junior.
