The Millionairesmotivated after beating runners-up Independiente Medellín 5-0 in the debut of the Colombian league, will receive the seasoned team this Wednesday Junior from Barranquilla in the second leg of the final of the Super Leaguein which they will have to give their all to be able to overcome the 1-0 deficit in the first leg.

The people from the capital, who start the year with several important absences due to injury, will try to win the first title of the season at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá with the boost that young players are giving them who are trying to take advantage of the absences to show themselves and score a place. in the headline.

One of them is the winger Édgar Guerra, who has been criticized for not showing his best level but who scored three goals against Medellín, and another is the midfielder Beckham Castro, who is one of the great promises of the club although he has not yet achieved consistency in his game. Coach Alberto Gamero will also have to look for solutions to continue making up for the absences of three of his starters: the Costa Rican center back Juan Pablo Vargas and the creative Daniel Cataño, who are injured, and the midfielder Daniel Ruiz, who is playing the Venezuelan Pre-Olympic with the Colombian team.

Photo: See also Monza and then San Siro: that Saturday for Mattia, between F1 and Serie A with Materazzi César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

For this reason, the Argentine striker Santiago Giordana, the winger Guerra and the center Jorge Arias, who will complement a team in which figures such as the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, the defender Andrés Llinás, the creative David Silva appear as starters, will replace him. and the scorer Leonardo Castro.

Junior, for its part, is reclaiming at the beginning of the season the football that led it to the title of the 2022 Clausura Tournament by having beaten Millonarios 1-0 in the first leg and Atlético Bucaramanga 2-0 in the debut of the league of 2024. The Barranquilleros, led by former Colombian coach Arturo Reyes, are showing good football and their two star reinforcements, midfielder Víctor Cantillo and midfielder Yimmi Chará, are quickly adapting to the coach's idea.

They are associating well with other of the team's stars who are the veteran Carlos Bacca, scorer of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, and the wingers Deiber Caicedo and José Enamorado. The main question is whether the center back Rafa Pérez, who returned to the club after playing in Argentina for several years, will be able to be registered after solving a problem he had with San Lorenzo de Almagro, his last team, and will be able to be on the squad list. for this meeting.

What does the AI ​​say?

Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO RENDÓN/KRONOS AGENCY

Google's Bard tool began its prediction by ensuring that: “Based on the results of the 2023 season, Junior is the favorite to win the Super League. The Barranquilla team won the Clausura Tournament and was runner-up in the Apertura Tournament, while Millonarios won the Apertura Tournament and was runner-up in the Clausura Tournament.”

However, the AI ​​recognized the trajectory of the ambassador team and assured that “Millonarios is a team with a lot of history and tradition, and is always a dangerous rival. In the first leg, the Bogotá team had chances to tie the game, but could not achieve them.”

Due to this, the tool analyzed that the club led by Alberto Gamero “will have to play with more intensity and concentration if it wants to overcome the result and win the Super League. Junior, for his part, will have to defend his advantage and avoid making mistakes.”

Finally he announced his result, making it clear that “Junior has a 60% chance of winning the Super League, while Millonarios has a 40% chance. However, it is an open game and anything can happen.”

EFE WITH FUTBOLRED

More sports news