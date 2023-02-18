Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. Jaguars, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Jaguars, live: follow the minute by minute


close

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Millionaires vs. Pereira

They face each other this Saturday on date 5 of the League.

See also  Santa Fe resisted and achieved a long-suffering and valuable tie in Medellín

millionaires will look for his second victory in the 2023 League when he faces this Saturday Jaguars at El Campin stadium.

The ambassador team already defeated Pereira in its debut and has postponed the match against Tolima, which was rescheduled for March 29.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

See also  Juan Gilberto Funes: 30 years since the death of an idol of Millionaires

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #Jaguars #live #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tension grows between Bogotá and Lima: Gustavo Petro is declared ‘persona non grata’ in Peru

Tension grows between Bogotá and Lima: Gustavo Petro is declared 'persona non grata' in Peru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result