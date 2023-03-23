Thursday, March 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. Grass, live: the League begins to catch up

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Grass, live: the League begins to catch up


close

Millionaires vs Grass

Game action between Millonarios and Pasto.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Game action between Millionaires and Pasto.

The game, corresponding to the first day, is played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

Millonarios plays one of its pending matches and Deportivo Pasto catches up with the 2023-I League this Wednesday, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. The meeting corresponds to the first date of the championship.

With three games pending, Millonarios starts the game in eighth place in the championship, after Santa Fe’s 3-0 victory against Deportivo Cali, this same Wednesday, also at El Campín.

For its part, Deportivo Pasto is looking for a win not only to move up in the League (it is seventh, with 13 points), but also to open a gap in the relegation table with respect to the last ones.

Follow the game here:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Coronavirus Is the debate on the need for restrictions continuing? THL and STM report on the corona situation, HS shows live starting at 10 a.m.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #Grass #live #League #begins #catch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The President of the Czech Republic announced the limit of the possibilities of assistance to Ukraine

The President of the Czech Republic announced the limit of the possibilities of assistance to Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result