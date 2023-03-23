Millionaires vs. Grass, live: the League begins to catch up

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Game action between Millonarios and Pasto.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Game action between Millionaires and Pasto.
The game, corresponding to the first day, is played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios plays one of its pending matches and Deportivo Pasto catches up with the 2023-I League this Wednesday, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. The meeting corresponds to the first date of the championship.
With three games pending, Millonarios starts the game in eighth place in the championship, after Santa Fe’s 3-0 victory against Deportivo Cali, this same Wednesday, also at El Campín.
For its part, Deportivo Pasto is looking for a win not only to move up in the League (it is seventh, with 13 points), but also to open a gap in the relegation table with respect to the last ones.
Follow the game here:
