Finally the Copa Libertadores match between Millionaires and Flamengo of Brazil will be played in the stadium The Campin of Bogotá next April 2.

At least that was confirmed a few days ago, when the controversy arose and the possibility arose that the commitment would not be held on that sporting stage, which is getting ready to receive the concert of Karol G.

What you should know

The capital club confirmed that El Campín will be the epicenter of the match and that fans will be able to go with peace of mind to enjoy that spectacle.

Share Millionaires Photo:@Millionaires

“The match can take place at the complex, at 5:00 pm this April 2,” the Bogotá team announced.

And he added: “It will not be possible to have all the capacity, taking into account the logistics of the concert, so some stands will be affected, which reduced the total ticket office to 24,000.”

Alberto Gamerothe blue coach, is convinced that his team can advance from the first group stage.

“Passing the group would be good, that is the goal. Today we ask about the payroll because of the number of injured people we have. I maintain that according to the campaign we did last year, this has been good, we supported the entire team and brought players who we believe could make us stronger,” he said.

And he stated: “A goalkeeper, two full-backs, a nine and we were looking for a winger, we brought one. After Daniel returned from Santos, he is the one we don't know, but we think he will be important. With the full team everything should improve, because he has Olympic laps, games with full stadiums, he is much more mature.”