Millionaires vs. Eagles live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Cali in Betplay League.
Sergio Acero Yate / Weather
Millionaires vs. Cali in Betplay League.
They face each other on date 9 of the League, at the El Campín stadium.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires resume their efforts in the League. The elimination of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Atlético Mineiro is a pain that he has to overcome, since he has to put his 2023 project on track in the Copa Sudamericana (it is in the group stage) and in the local championship. This Sunday, to shake off, he faces Águilas Doradas in El Campín, who is celebrating a great campaign
Millionaires, however, has not given advantages in the League. Despite the fact that he had to distribute his payroll and face several games with an alternate team, and with many youngsters, the squad remains among the eight with 10 points. Although they lost to Once Caldas in this series of games, they later managed to defeat Deportivo Cali (2-0) and tied Atlético Nacional in Medellín (0-0).
Millonarios reported that striker Leonardo Castro misses the game against Águilas due to injury.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #Eagles #live #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply