Millionaires vs. Eagles live: follow the minute by minute

Millionaires resume their efforts in the League. The elimination of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Atlético Mineiro is a pain that he has to overcome, since he has to put his 2023 project on track in the Copa Sudamericana (it is in the group stage) and in the local championship. This Sunday, to shake off, he faces Águilas Doradas in El Campín, who is celebrating a great campaign

Millionaires, however, has not given advantages in the League. Despite the fact that he had to distribute his payroll and face several games with an alternate team, and with many youngsters, the squad remains among the eight with 10 points. Although they lost to Once Caldas in this series of games, they later managed to defeat Deportivo Cali (2-0) and tied Atlético Nacional in Medellín (0-0).

Millonarios reported that striker Leonardo Castro misses the game against Águilas due to injury.

Minute by minute

