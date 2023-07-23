Sunday, July 23, 2023
Millionaires vs. Deportivo Pereira LIVE: follow the League game minute by minute

July 23, 2023
Millionaires vs. Deportivo Pereira LIVE: follow the League game minute by minute

Millionaires - Pereira

Millionaires vs. Pereira.

Photo:

Sergio Acero, CEET. AFP.

Millionaires vs. Pereira.

Millonarios returns to El Campín with the idea of ​​winning their first match of the second tournament of the year.

Millonarios faces Deportivo Pereira in their second outing of the second tournament of 2023. The Bogotá team makes its home debut in the tournament after a goalless draw on the first day, against Deportivo Pasto.

In his first appearance at El Campín after the title won against Atlético Nacional on June 24, Millonarios hopes to win against his people.Follow LIVE the Millionaires vs. Deportivo Pereira of the BetPlay League.

Millionaires vs. Pereira LIVE

The game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Atmosphere of expectation on the outskirts of El Campín.

Millionaires and Pereira present their lineups.

The Presidential Guard Battalion Band returns to El Campín and will perform the National Anthem at the protocol acts.

