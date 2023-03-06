Millionaires vs. Cali, live: follow the minute by minute

Motivated by his victory and qualification to the third phase of the Copa Libertadores, Millionaires will have a difficult test against Deportivo Cali by coach Jorge Luis Pinto, at 3:30 pm, with Win+ TV, in El Campín.

Millionaires begin to feel the consequences of the double competition, in the League and Copa Libertadores. Eight days ago he fell with a very youthful roster against Once Caldas, in Manizales. So today the need for the team is to present a team that will fight the sugar cane, who have just beaten Tolima 1-2.

“There was great wear and tear. I will wait for Saturday (yesterday) to see which player will be in the capacity. But I must think about the duel on Wednesday. There are things that suddenly I know that everyone criticized me for what happened in Manizales,” said Gamero.

