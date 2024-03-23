Millionaires receive this Saturday Deportivo Cali for date 13 of the Colombian League. The stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin He will wear blue to support a team that is in an acute crisis with no solution.

The team led by the coach Alberto Gamero They have six games without victories, with five consecutive defeats and a draw, in the last matchday it was 1-1 against Envigado at the Polideportivo Sur stadium.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO Share

Millionaires He is forced to win if he wants to continue dreaming of qualifying for the League semi-finals, he is in box 15 with only 12 points.

For his part, the Deportivo Cali, better placed in the table than his current rival (he is tenth with 14 points) comes from being left without a coach after the departure of the coach Jaime de la Pavawho left his position after the 0-1 defeat against Patriotas.

