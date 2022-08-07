millionaires vs. Cali, live: follow the entire League live

Millonarios receives Deportivo Cali in El Campín this Saturday, on date 6 of the 2022-II League. The team led by Alberto Gamero is looking for a victory that will put it back in first place in the table.

Unión Magdalena’s 1-2 victory against Envigado at Parque Estadio Sur left the Samarios temporarily at the top of the League.

Millos, in addition, could reach Deportes Tolima in points in the reclassification, after the tie of the team led by Hernán Torres against Jaguares, this Saturday in Ibagué.

Cali, meanwhile, tries to get out of last place in the standings. DT Mayer Candelo decided to leave Teófilo Gutiérrez on the substitute bench.

Lineups of Millonarios and Deportivo Cali