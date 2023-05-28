Sunday, May 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chicó, LIVE: Leonardo Castro opens the scoring

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chicó, LIVE: Leonardo Castro opens the scoring


close

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Celebration of Leonardo Castro.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Celebration of Leonardo Castro.

The game of the second date of the home runs is played at the El Campín stadium.

Millonarios receives Boyacá Chicó on the second date of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. The game is 1-0, with a goal by Leonardo Castro.

Both teams come from a draw on the first day: the blues took a point from Medellín as a visitor (2-2). For their part, the checkered matched 1-1 against América in Tunja.

In the round-robin phase, Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios drew 1-1 in Tunja, on May 13.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Millonarios and Boyacá Chicó:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #Boyacá #Chicó #LIVE #Leonardo #Castro #opens #scoring

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
United States | The Texas House of Representatives impeached the state’s attorney general

United States | The Texas House of Representatives impeached the state's attorney general

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result