Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chicó, LIVE: Leonardo Castro opens the scoring

Celebration of Leonardo Castro.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
The game of the second date of the home runs is played at the El Campín stadium.
Millonarios receives Boyacá Chicó on the second date of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. The game is 1-0, with a goal by Leonardo Castro.
Both teams come from a draw on the first day: the blues took a point from Medellín as a visitor (2-2). For their part, the checkered matched 1-1 against América in Tunja.
In the round-robin phase, Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios drew 1-1 in Tunja, on May 13.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Millonarios and Boyacá Chicó:
